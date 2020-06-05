TikTok's rival Mitron app back on Play Store after developers comply to Google's 'guidance'

Google Play Store removed the app Mitron -- India's alternative to China's TikTok -- on June 2.

Justifying the reasons, Google explained its policy which states: "We don't allow apps that merely provide the same experience as other apps already on Google Play. Apps should provide value to users through the creation of unique content or services."

However, Google said it "gave guidance to the developers of the app," and once "they've addressed the issue, the app can go back up on Play."

The developers of Mitron have agreed with Google and now the app is back on Play Store.

Mitron is back with an updated 'Privacy Policy' that now includes a section on GDPR Data Protection Rights.

"Mitron is a free Short Video and Social Platform based out of Bengaluru, India. It is designed for people to showcase their innovative videos inline with our theme of light humor. Mitron provides an easy and seamless interface for users to create, edit and share their videos, and at the same time browse through a library of top videos across the globe," read the description of the app on Play Store.

"Our mission at Mitron is to create a platform where people can come and entertain themselves with small videos posted by people across the globe and at the same time create a social incentive for people to share and create their own videos."