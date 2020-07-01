TikTok banned: Has PM Modi left Weibo?

Narendra Modi's government on Monday said that it has banned 59 mobile apps "which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."

The notice adds that these apps had prosed many concerns including those regarding security and the safety of user data.

But as the government banned Chinese apps, the question of Modi's verified account on Weibo - Chinese version of Twitter - has arised.

Modi joined Weibo in 2015, ahead of his visit to China. On the app, he talked about yoga. The Prime Minister also used the app to wish Xi Jinping on his birthday.