TikTok banned: Has PM Modi left Weibo?

Narendra Modi's government on Monday said that it has banned 59 mobile apps "which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."
The notice adds that these apps had prosed many concerns including those regarding security and the safety of user data.
But as the government banned Chinese apps, the question of Modi's verified account on Weibo - Chinese version of Twitter - has arised.
Modi joined Weibo in 2015, ahead of his visit to China. On the app, he talked about yoga. The Prime Minister also used the app to wish Xi Jinping on his birthday.
Modi has over 2,40,000 followers on Weibo. Many are now wondering whether the PM will delete his account, or not?
According to sources, Modi has decided to quit Weibo, but the app's complex procedure has delayed the process.
"As soon as the decision was taken to disallow Chinese 59 Apps in India, PM Modi decided that he would be quitting Weibo, which he had joined a few years ago. For VIP accounts, Weibo has a more complex procedure to quit which is why the official process was initiated," a tweet read.
However, on Wednesday, PM Modi's Weibo account went blank. His profile picture, posts and comments were removed.
Earlier this month, there had been a clash at the Indo-China border in Galwan valley that had left 20 Indian soldiers dead and others injured. Since then, there has been many protests against Chinese goods and services as well as companies associated with the neighbouring country in any way.
While some had resorted to burning effigies of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and destroying Chinese goods, government organisations too appears to have taken steps to distance themselves from the neighbouring country.
On Monday, June 29, the government released a lengthy list with 59 names. These are Chinese apps that will now be banned in India.
The list includes popular apps such as Tiktok, CamScanner and many others.