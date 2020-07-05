Think3D’s exemplary response to COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 Pandemic has brought some unfathomable challenges to all of humanity. Especially the healthcare system around the world is in shambles. Governments have confirmed the inexplicable shortage of PPEs (personal protective Equipment), Testing kits, and Ventilators hence asked manufacturers with an unprecedented call to action.

Think3D, India’s first dedicated medical device manufacturing zone, by virtue of its presence in the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone, is deemed essential services and has been mandated to manufacture various kinds of medical devices for prevention and diagnosis of coronavirus.

Think3D’s Response

Through its large facility in Vizag, it rapidly responded to the call to help in the fight against COVID-19. It undertook many projects to roll out multiple essential products.

Think3D collaborated with various stakeholders like government organizations, customers, and business partners. The company empowered those by sharing their cutting edge technological resources to bring out innovative and rapid solutions. Their technologies include 3D printing, Laser Cutting, Injection Moulding, CNC milling, CNC turning, Vacuum casting, and 3D Scanning.

Below is the brief description of various projects undertaken at think3D‘s Manufacturing Facility in Vizag:

Face Shield