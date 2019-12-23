The wait for Poco F2 may end soon confirms Pocophone global head

Xiaomi’s announced its sub-brand Poco in August 2018 with an idea to disrupt the market again and to re-invent the term “flagship killer”, Poco F1 was unveiled.

The device at a starting price point of Rs. 20,999 was promising and the fully specced variant was priced under Rs. 30,000, which made it a go-to device for any smartphone enthusiast.

However, Poco F1 remained the solitary announcement from the brand and both Xiaomi and Poco have been non-committal about its future. On the other hand, fans though have been very vocal and the demand of Poco F2 can be seen in most social media interactions.

Earlier this year, Jai Mani who was the product manager of Poco moved out of the company fuelling the reports that Xiaomi is unsure about the future of Poco and the brand may soon cease to exist. This seemed logical especially after Xiaomi forked out Redmi as an independent brand, multiple inhouse brands competing in the same price category did not make sense.

Recently, there were multiple rumours that the Poco F2 is in works and Xiaomi may launch a new smartphone to counter Realme’s smartphones instead of OnePlus, which it was initially gunning for.

Old reports suggested that the K20 Pro was to be launched as Poco F2 in India but the K20 Pro was announced under the Redmi brand. For a while, there is speculation that the new Mi Note 10, housing a 108-megapixel camera, could debut as Poco F2 in India.

Now, Poco’s global head, Alwyn Tse, in a response to a twitter post by a fan, has confirmed that the brand is still alive and is working on new device/s which will be revealed in 2020.

The now-deleted tweet reads “You will hear more from Poco in 2020” confirming that the successor of Poco F1 is around the corner and the brand will announce at least one device in 2020.

Going by the leaks, the Poco F2 could be another powerful device with top of the line specifications at an affordable price point. Reports claim that the Redmi K30 which was recently announced in China has a ‘Pro’ variant too which has not been unveiled yet.

This K30 Pro could very well be the next-gen Poco F2 featuring a Snapdragon 855+ or even the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC.