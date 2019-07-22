The AutoCAD handbook: All the details and features in a nutshell

Imagine AutoCAD to be a high-tech spaceship where you have innumerable commands at your disposal and you’re dying to try them all out. But, you know what is really exciting about this analogy? AutoCAD isn’t as complicated as a spaceship, and it will still amaze you! It will also successfully launch you into a world of imagination, to the point of no return and eternal creativity.

Computer Aided Drawing (CAD) is the technology that facilitates the creation of detailed designs used for a variety of projects in industries such as engineering, architecture, manufacturing, etc. AutoCAD is a specially designed software that supports multiple tools and interfaces for the purposes of 2D and 3D drawing as well as solid modeling. AutoCAD is increasingly gaining popularity as a commercial software due to the impeccable quality of designs and blueprints it produces. Let us dive right into the article and see what all AutoCAD is capable of.

These features of AutoCAD design are responsible for the wonders it creates:

1. Interface: AutoCAD’s interface is considered to be the most versatile among all the other design software. With options ranging from tool palettes to viewports, AutoCAD’s user interface promises the best designing experience to the user and delivers without fail!

2. Blocks and objects: AutoCAD blocks can simply be understood as a collection of pre-drawn objects that are highly intelligent. These objects appear on the screen like real life objects in order to convey to the designer an authentic idea about the finished product. These objects are also customizable for they are just a set of geometries that can be modified to your liking!

3. Layers: This is an organizational tool in AutoCAD. All objects are associated with particular layers according to their functions and purpose; these can be made visible or hidden as per the user’s wish. This feature gives the user control over her designs.

4. 2D and 3D modeling: The AutoCAD LT version carries within itself specific capabilities for 2D drafting. AutoCAD 2D drawing is unbeatable as it facilitates technical drawing, customizable templates, as well as refined concepts. 3D drafting in AutoCAD has multiple modules for mesh, wireframe, and solid modeling among other things. These provide accurate control over the surface of objects and helps in better designing. The flatshot command also helps the user catch a 2D view of 3D models if the need arises.

5. DWF and DWFx files: These file formats used in AutoCAD are highly secure, uneditable, and compressed. This file format makes the sharing of data easier while keeping it secure.

6. Isometric view: Through the Isoplane command, the user can view the image from a total of three angles - top, right, and left. The isometric view lets the user see the AutoCAD 3D drawing in the form of a 2D drawing so that making changes is an easier process.

7. Plot styles: You already know what objects and layers are, a plot style manages and consists of the properties of these. It exists in the form of tables that include information such as colors, screening, and line styles of the objects. Plot stamps include texts that the drafter might use to label the objects.

What makes AutoCAD such a popular choice?

Apart from being user-friendly, AutoCAD focuses on the attention to detail while maintaining the visual appeal of designs. Data produced on AutoCAD is not only interchangeable within various operating systems, it is also carefully documented and hard to misplace! All this is made possible by the cloud storage which one can access through AutoCAD 360. This version is also available as a mobile application, which means that you can access your files and designs anywhere! AutoCAD also makes sure that you only keep files and objects that are absolutely necessary for your design. The commands of overkill and purge help in getting rid of unneeded objects. An AutoCAD course will not only help you to learn a number of commands and design applications, it will also open up a world full of opportunities.

Here are some AutoCAD jobs that you can explore:

1. Civil engineering: In this field, AutoCAD’s features of design aggregation and documentation tools help engineers prepare accurate designs and plans. AutoCAD Civil 3D is a special package designed for this field that facilitates the creation and implementation of efficient models.

2. Electrical drafting: AutoCAD Electrical is the package on AutoCAD that focuses on creating electrical projects by using schematic tools. Electrical drafters use the know-how of AutoCAD for purposes of power and lighting plans, panel schedules, controlling documentation, and much more.

3. Architecture: With AutoCAD Architecture (ACAD), the revision of designs of buildings and other structures becomes very easy. AutoCAD’s 2D and 3D drawing features help architects visualize their plans and decide the course of action.

5. Interior Decorating: Interior decorators immensely benefit from AutoCAD blocks and other designing tools. Floor planning, furniture arrangement, and even shades of walls are visualized on AutoCAD before the actual process of production!

What are the best ways to learn AutoCAD?

1. Online sources: There are many sources to learn AutoCAD online. You can take up an online training of AutoCAD that teaches you different modules of AutoCAD ranging from objects to solid modeling.

2. Join Forums: By joining AutoCAD forums, you can clarify your own doubts about the software as well as pick up some tricks too.

3. Internships: There is nothing better than learning on the field, so take up an internship to test your AutoCAD skills!

Courtesy: Sarvesh Agrawal is the founder and CEO of Internshala, an internship and training platform.