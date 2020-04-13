Thank you coronavirus helpers: Google Doodle pays tribute to COVID-19 warriors

In a bid to pay tribute to healthcare workers who are at the forefront fighting coronavirus, Google on Monday made an animated doodle thanking the COVID-19 warriors.
After hovering the computer mouse over the Google doodle a message appears: "To all doctors, nurses and medical workers; thank you". The animated doodle features a heart emoji sent to all those involved in fighting coronavirus.
Google in a statement said, "This week, we’re beginning a series of Doodles to recognize the many people responding to COVID-19 — from doctors and nurses caring for people on the front lines to teachers and food service workers ensuring essential goods and services are still available," reported 9to5google.com.
The technology giant will also introduce two new features in Search and Maps "over the coming week" that will make it easier for people to connect to virtual healthcare options.
The novel coronavirus that originated in China in December has so far killed 108,862 people and infected over 1.7 million people globally. The United States has the highest number of infections at 529,887, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
In India, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country surged past 9,000 on Monday and the death count reached 308. There are at least 938 new cases and 35 new deaths reported in the last 15 hours.
