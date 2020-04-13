Thank you coronavirus helpers: Google Doodle pays tribute to COVID-19 warriors

In a bid to pay tribute to healthcare workers who are at the forefront fighting coronavirus, Google on Monday made an animated doodle thanking the COVID-19 warriors.

After hovering the computer mouse over the Google doodle a message appears: "To all doctors, nurses and medical workers; thank you". The animated doodle features a heart emoji sent to all those involved in fighting coronavirus.

Google in a statement said, "This week, we’re beginning a series of Doodles to recognize the many people responding to COVID-19 — from doctors and nurses caring for people on the front lines to teachers and food service workers ensuring essential goods and services are still available," reported 9to5google.com.