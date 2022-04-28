Tezos India partners with BeFantastic to create awareness on Clean NFTs at Indian Art Fair

In a bid to inspire and increase the adoption of Tezos-based Clean NFTs among artists, Tezos India will be marking its presence at the upcoming Indian Art Fair 2022 – South Asia’s leading modern and contemporary art platform – which is set to be held at NSIC Grounds in New Delhi from April 28-May 1, 2022 between 11 AM to 7 PM. To this end, Tezos India has collaborated with BeFantastic, a tech-art platform to come up with a booth at The Studio, Indian Art Fair, it said in a press statement.

Through this initiative, Tezos India and BeFantastic jointly intend to welcome visitors into the world of digital art with the objective of providing knowledge related to NFTs, and creating a superlative Web3 experience. To make things further interesting at the Art Fair, Tezos India has planned an activity titled - “A Selfie with Van Gogh NFT” , where any visitor can take a selfie with Van Gogh’s portrait.

At the booth set-up by BeFantastic and Tezos India, a number of exclusive digital art NFTs will be showcased on the screens and will serve as an inspiration to the budding artists who aim to make a name for themselves in the industry. Furthermore, certain NFT giveaways are also being planned where individuals can scan QR codes through the Naan Wallet app and collect the NFTs in their wallet within 5 minutes. Among the innovative art project-based NFTs planned as giveaways here include –

Whale tales: An art project that uses AI-generated imagery to interactively present stories about the role whales play in mitigating Climate Change.

Earthling meditations: An interactive online experience that acts as a tool to meditate upon and collectively explore complex feelings around Climate Change, based on contemplative practices centred around nature, mindfulness and community, in a bid to activate individual Climate action.

Radbots: An NFT collection of conversational videobots created by leading playwrights, artists and screenwriters from India, Sri Lanka, the UK and Germany. This project gives voice to characters from traditionally under-represented communities, both economically and in the tech-sector, enabling them to interact with their audiences.

Speaking at Tezos India’s strategic participation at the Indian Art Fair 2022, Om Malviya, President, Tezos India said, “Indian artists have taken much interest in minting their NFTs on Tezos. Tezos India has, in the recent past, assisted many artists to mint their NFTs on Tezos and guided them through the process. We are now excited to partner with the BeFantastic team to make our mark at the Indian Art Fair, where we look forward to enabling individuals who have no idea about NFTs to own one within 5 minutes through the help of Tezsure and Naan Wallet. The Tezos India business development and tech teams will be present throughout the event to facilitate the booth and thereby create a buzz with Tezos-based NFTs.”

Kamya Ramachandran, Director, BeFantastic said, “This collaboration hopes to be the first of many presenting high quality TechArt as clean and green NFTs.”

As of date, the language and functionalities of blockchains and NFTs, remain esoteric at best to the world at large. To unpack this and ease more people to make more informed decisions while navigating this field, BeFantastic will be presenting a session named ‘NFTease’ at India Art Fair 2022, where Om Malviya, President, Tezos India will be participating along with Aparajita Jain, Director of Nature Morte, Founder of Terrain.art; Raghava KK (Artist) and Vasundhara Das, Actor, Musician & Radbot Creator, addressing some of the questions as to the opportunities and challenges of the field, and how this space interacts with traditional art economies, alongside other ways it might impact humanity through our everyday lives.

With a series of such activities, Tezos India aims to educate Indians about NFTs and clean NFTs on the Tezos blockchain. In the near future, Tezos India will be encouraging more artists to take on the digital art world of NFTs and assisting them to create for themselves a path into the Web3 ecosystem, it added.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 10:00 PM IST