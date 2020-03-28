Tencent working on cloud gaming platform with Huawei

Beijing: Tencent Games, the world's largest gaming company with hits like PUBG: Mobile and Arena of Valor, is creating a cloud gaming platform with Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei.

The service, to be called GameMatrix, will leverage the power of Huawei's Kunpeng series of processors, reports news portal wccftech.

GameMatrix will very likely make its debut in China and stay exclusive to the region for a period of time.

Earlier, Tencent partnered with gaming smartphone manufacturer Black Shark.

The deal with Black Shark focuses on cooperation in the field of gaming phones with the end goal of giving users an improved mobile gaming experience.