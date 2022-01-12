Tecno introduces POP 5 LTE with 6.52 HD+ display, 5000mAh battery: Price, specifications

Tecno, a premium smartphone brand, has come out with its latest product offering, POP 5 LTE, under its ‘POP Series’ portfolio. The 6.52 HD+ Display at Special Launch price of Rs. 6,299.

Boasting of segment-first features such as 6.52 HD+ dot-notch display, 5000mAh battery, 8MP AI dual rear camera, the POP 5 LTE is powered by HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11 Go. In addition, the smartphone packs in various smart features such as IPX2 Splash Resistant, enhanced 14 regional language support, 120 Hz sampling rate and face unlock in premium design and vibrant colors, it said in a press statement.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Transsion India, said, ‘The latest POP 5 Series has been designed keeping in the mind the need of the hour requirements of the Gen Z."

Key features

6.52 HD+ Immersive Display: With 480nits max brightness, the screen is clearly visible in sunlight. The 90.0 percent screen to body ratio gives a near bezel-less experience.

5000mAh Powerful Battery with Optimized Ultra Power Saving Mode"". This huge battery makes way for a 31 days’ standby time, 115 hours of music playback and 18 hours of calling time.

8MP High Definition Resolution Camera: The camera of the POP 5 LTE is equipped with 8MP AI Dual Rear Camera lens with F2.0 Aperture. It features various professional photography and videography modes such AI Beauty, AI portrait, 1080P Video, HDR Filters, 16 AI Scene Detection, 4X Zoom, and Dual Flashlight. The selfie camera is 5MP with F2.0 Aperture with Micro Slit Flashlight featuring adjustable brightness.

IPX2 Splash Resistant: Can resist water that hits the product at a 15° angle or less

Regional Language Support up to 14 Languages: The phone offers regional language support which will make your communications smooth

120Hz Touch sampling rate: To give the user non lagging experience the smartphone features 120Hz touch sampling rate

All this with HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11 Go, the latest android with localized features such as Vault 2.0, Smart Panel 2.0, Kids Mode, Social, Turbo, Dark themes, Parental control, Digital Wellbeing, Gesture Call Picker and many more makes the POP 5 a perfect buy for the Gen Z in the sub 7K segment. The phone features 2GB RAM and 32GB Internal Storage, which can further be expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated SD card slot.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 11:43 AM IST