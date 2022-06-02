Technology can disrupt construction sector; here's how

Even from a remote location, drones can provide a more precise evaluation. /Representative image | Str/Xinhua

Construction is one of the country's most important industries, yet it has struggled to utilize modern and simple technology onto the field to boost growth. However, as businesses are comprehending the long-term effectiveness and cost savings of such procedures, it is not only improving the widespread use of these technologies but the projected growth in near time are also promising.

The necessity for cutting-edge software to drive quality, productivity and management across the construction sector has become essential. India is on the path of significant infrastructure and economic development in the next few years with the help of these technologies. This would result in a significant growth in effectiveness and efficiency of the country's construction methodologies to meet the demands of the growing infrastructure and city size, creating a strong demand for smart construction management. It is time for construction businesses to think about how they can use new software, technologies, and new construction methods to make their businesses more digital.

Technology at the heart of the transformation

Today's construction sites are being transformed by the introduction of seamless technology. Drones, for example, are gaining popularity. Even from a remote location, these tools provide a more precise evaluation. Ingenious 3D printing technology, CAD, BIM has created an enormous buzz in construction projects. The Internet of Things (IoT) has revolutionized numerous sectors.

Real-time synchronization has gained unprecedented popularity when working on construction projects and has paved the way for efficient construction management. The novel technology has the potential to increase production, operational & management efficiency, and site safety. Companies can increase worksite visibility with simple software and devices at all phases of construction projects, including post-construction activities.

Construction management apps

The construction sector has seen inefficiencies and staggered growth in productivity throughout time. Given the vast range of stakeholders and documentation (time cards, site plans), it is critical to use technology to streamline construction for on-time project delivery. This is where construction project management software systems are creating a world of difference.

Using construction project management applications, project owners, managers, and workers can take advantage of its trailblazing technology and its intelligent interoperability. Construction project managers in India have come to rely on some of the top construction management software available due to the ease with which they can be integrated into day-to-day operations on construction sites.

Project-progress, material and labor management, real-time information relay through dashboards, and remote on-site visibility for all teams in these apps are just a few innovative features found in these applications. It's a one-stop shop for all things related to construction project management.

End-to-end SaaS tools for construction management now provide mobile-first solutions for site workers, managers, and owners, demonstrating the potential of collaboration via applications that streamline communication and also help in democratizing the whole process. As an illustration, in 2021, around 1 percent of the country's building projects, worth a total of 7,000 crores, were completed using an Indian construction management application.

Conclusion

The future of the construction industry lies in the use of technology and apps that improve the efficiency of construction projects. Software for construction management offers creative answers to the industry's never-ending issues. These digital offerings strengthen the whole construction pyramid—the project owners, project managers, employees and laborers—generating a unified link that subsequently results in improved collaboration. The potential for growth through these solutions is endless and it is time that we leverage these technologies to boost our country’s construction scenario.

(Lesh Dixit, CEO and Founder, Powerplay, an end-to-end construction management SaaS platform. Views are personal)