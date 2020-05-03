Tech Tonic: Top video recording tools arrive on Realme X50 Pro 5G

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has started rolling out a new software update for its latest smartphone 'X50 Pro 5G' for select users in India which brings in 4K 60FPS video recording capabilities.

According to a GSMArena report, the new firmware also bumps up the Android security patch level on the device to April 2020 and comes with a new charging icon. The update also adds ‘Vivid Mode' to the ‘Screen Colour Mode' and optimises network stability.

The update has been rolled out for limited users in India and a broader rollout will commence soon.The smartphone was launched in February at a starting price of Rs 37,999.

It is equipped with 6.44-inch Super-AMOLED display which offers an aspect ratio of 20:9, with up to 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio.The device has a 90Hz refresh rate display. At the same time, it has a 180Hz sampling rate which improves the touchscreen sensitivity and smoothness while playing games.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with Adreno 650 GPU and shipped with a brand new realme UI based on Android 10,The smartphone features 64MP quad camera on the rear and dual camera on the front. The device houses a 4200mAh dual-cell battery.