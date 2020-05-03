Tech Tonic: Top video recording tools arrive on Realme X50 Pro 5G

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has started rolling out a new software update for its latest smartphone 'X50 Pro 5G' for select users in India which brings in 4K 60FPS video recording capabilities.
According to a GSMArena report, the new firmware also bumps up the Android security patch level on the device to April 2020 and comes with a new charging icon. The update also adds ‘Vivid Mode' to the ‘Screen Colour Mode' and optimises network stability.
The update has been rolled out for limited users in India and a broader rollout will commence soon.The smartphone was launched in February at a starting price of Rs 37,999.
It is equipped with 6.44-inch Super-AMOLED display which offers an aspect ratio of 20:9, with up to 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio.The device has a 90Hz refresh rate display. At the same time, it has a 180Hz sampling rate which improves the touchscreen sensitivity and smoothness while playing games.
The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with Adreno 650 GPU and shipped with a brand new realme UI based on Android 10,The smartphone features 64MP quad camera on the rear and dual camera on the front. The device houses a 4200mAh dual-cell battery.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)