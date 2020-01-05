Tech talk: Vision 2020 and beyond

While growing up almost all of us would have heard this prediction and now that we are in the year 2020, we know that the prediction is a few years off the target.

Predicting futuristic innovations is one of the most interesting things scholars and scientists do. They not only give a sneak peek of what the future has in store for us and in turn help us visualize how technology will ease life style.

Though we may see Hyundai showcasing a flying car at CES this year, we will have to give this dream a few more years to become a reality. Hence, keeping expectations as realistic as possible, let us talk about what we can expect from the field of technology in the year 2020.

5G connectivity

Theoretically, 5G has already been introduced late last year, however, its adoption is still at a nascent stage. The technology is currently present in a handful of countries as of now and in India, 5G trials are expected to start by the first quarter.

Factors including the consolidation of the telecom sector and huge costs associated with this new technology have delayed the process a bit in India.

5G, as we know, is not just downloading movies faster, it is meant to bolster wireless broadband services which in turn will offer us better gaming and multimedia experience, boost wireless AR and VR services, give IoT ecosystem a new lease of life, offer better healthcare, driverless vehicles and much more.

Battery tech

Battery technology is often the least discussed piece of tech when it comes to battery-powered devices like EVs, Phones, Laptops, etc. The current-gen Li-ion batteries are supposed to make way for Solid-State Batteries this year, which will be thinner, more stable, cheaper and will still offer more backup than the regular batteries.

Computational photography