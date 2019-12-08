Tech Talk: Recharging times

A few years back we paid almost 200 Rs. per GB of 3G data but thanks to the price war consumers paid an almost similar amount for the entire month which included free voice calls and 1 or 2 GB of 4G data, every day. This prolonged price war has now ended and all these companies have realized that they cannot sustain without increasing the prices considerably.

What lies ahead

While the analysts were expecting this price hike for the prepaid consumers, no one expected the rise to be so steep. In a few cases, the new packs are 50% costlier. All the voice calls made to other networks are chargeable now with some analysts are even predicting that calls on the same network will also become chargeable in the near future.

As a whole, consumers, especially prepaid users, are the most impacted with the price increase but this was imminent. This price hike is also expected to induce confidence among the investors and will allow companies to raise funds easily, which in turn means better infrastructure, improved call quality and faster data connectivity.

This will mark the return of multiple plans, offers, FUPs and after this brief period of enjoying all these freebies, it feels like déjà vu. Isn’t it?