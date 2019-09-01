Tech Talk: Gadgets to light up your festive season

Like any other festival, Ganesh Chaturthi is also celebrated with much colour and lights. If you’re planning to get a new set of decorative lights to get you in the mood, here are some interesting products which are different, durable, power-efficient and most importantly can serve some purpose even after the festivities are over...

Smart lights

Smart room lights are the most interesting and easiest way to add to the festive vibes. There are various smart lights available in the market which can be controlled via a smartphone app or even using a smart assistant like Google Assistant, Alexa or Siri.

These come in different shapes and designs like a bulb or even a batten. You can change the colour and even dim the light remotely according to your mood. Most of these bulbs come with fun modes like the party mode, flow or even a kids’ mode, etc. which can be useful later.

Smart LED strips