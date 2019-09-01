Tech Talk: Gadgets to light up your festive season

Like any other festival, Ganesh Chaturthi is also celebrated with much colour and lights. If you’re planning to get a new set of decorative lights to get you in the mood, here are some interesting products which are different, durable, power-efficient and most importantly can serve some purpose even after the festivities are over...
Smart lights
Smart room lights are the most interesting and easiest way to add to the festive vibes. There are various smart lights available in the market which can be controlled via a smartphone app or even using a smart assistant like Google Assistant, Alexa or Siri.
These come in different shapes and designs like a bulb or even a batten. You can change the colour and even dim the light remotely according to your mood. Most of these bulbs come with fun modes like the party mode, flow or even a kids’ mode, etc. which can be useful later.
Smart LED strips
Like smart lights, smart light strips are also fancy yet durable decorative products which can be controlled using voice or even smartphone apps. These lights add a totally different feel to the environment.
You can easily change colours or choose from different modes. Most importantly, after the festive season is over you can use these smart strip lights as mood lights to sync with your TV or in your bookshelf.
Motion sensing lights
Another efficient way to save power is to install motion-sensing lights. These turn on automatically when they sense a human movement and can let you enjoy the festivities without a worrying much about electricity wastage.
No more repeated reminders about turning off the lights when there’s no one in the room. These motion-sensing lights can be easily sourced from the local market or any e-commerce store and can be installed in the puja room, hallways, stairs, balconies, etc.
Smart plugs
If you already have those tiny rice lights or other decorative lights with you, make them smart and control them using your voice or your smartphone with the help of smart plugs. Though you may not have an option to change colour or modes, you can remotely turn the lights on or off, set auto turn on or off timer, or dim the lights if needed. With the help of these smart plugs, you can convert almost any dumb electrical appliance into a smart one.
These products are available from brands like Philips, Xiaomi, Syska, Wipro, Halonix, etc. and can be easily sourced from the local market or from major e-commerce stores. You can choose the ones according to your preference and budget, however, lighting up diyas and spending some quality time with family, is priceless.
So, during this Ganpati festival don’t only use these
connected lights to decorate the house but also stay connected with the family.
Tech this week
From laptops to air purifiers to smartphones, here are a few key launches we found interesting...
LG Gram laptops
The LG Gram lightweight laptops come with top of the line specifications and range includes 17-inch, 15.6 inch, and 14-inch variants. The price range starts at Rs. 95,000 up to Rs. 126,000 for the 17-inch variant which is awarded to be the world’s lightest laptop in its category by Guinness World Records.
Sharp air purifiers cum de-humidifiers
Sharp’s latest range of air purifiers and de-humidifiers has been designed keeping India’s humid climate in mind. They offer pure and fresh air while reducing and maintaining the humidity level. Sharp has announced two different variants with a starting price of Rs.35,000 and the higher-end variant is priced at Rs.40,000.
Google Nest Hub
Google Hub is a smart display which comes with a touch screen and speaker. It is designed to control over 200 million smart devices from more than 3,500 brands using your voice. Available in chalk and charcoal colour options at a price of Rs.9,999, it comes with a Xiaomi Mi Security camera as an introductory offer.
Lenovo Smart Clock and Display
Lenovo has announced Lenovo Smart Clock and Lenovo Smart Display at a price of Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 14,999 respectively. The smart clock is a digital clock with a 4-inch touch display and supports Google Assistant while the Smart Display is powered by a Snapdragon 634 process coupled with 2GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, a full-HD IPS display and a 5-megapixel camera.
Tecno Spark Go
This new budget smartphone from Tecno comes with a 6.1-inches display, 3000 mAh battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, 8MP rear camera and a 5 MP selfie camera. This dual sim smartphone is powered by a MediaTek helio A22 processor and is priced at Rs. 5,499 and comes with a bundled Bluetooth earpiece.
