Tech talk: Christmas carols and stocking stuffers

It’s that time of the year when kids at home start preparing their list of gifts that they expect from their Santa while the grown-ups just want to have some cozy family time amid chilly winters.
But if you’re like me who loves gadgets and just needs an excuse to shop for new products, there is no better occasion than Christmas. You get to look at all the products that were launched throughout the calendar year, then pick and choose the best.
If you want to make people feel special and you need gifts for your friends, family members, colleagues, the special one or even yourselves, then the year-end discounts definitely make the deal sweeter.
So, without wasting more time, let me share the top picks that you can look to get this festive season:
Samsung Galaxy Buds
No matter if you’re a corporate executive, a gamer, a fitness enthusiast, or a frequent traveler, a pair of truly wireless earbuds are among the must-haves. Though tiny in size, Galaxy Buds offer amazing call and audio quality with powerful bass and are barely noticeable when worn.
These buds can be paired easily with any smartphone and are one of the best in their segment. The bundled app lets you tweak the audio quality as per your taste and the decently long battery life makes them an absolute favourite. Housed in a small pill-shaped charging case, these earphones are extremely portable and make a perfect travel companion. Price: Rs 9,999
Tile Pro
If you’re a person like me who has butterfingers and keeps forgetting important stuff like keys, bags, wallet and other things, a Bluetooth tracker is a must. Tile Pro comes in handy due to its long-range and a very useful mobile app.
Just attach it with your stuff and use your phone to ring the buzzer on the Tile Pro. Not to forget, you can also track your phone with the help of a Tile Pro in case you forget where it’s been placed. Price- INR 3,999
Asus ROG Phone 2
The ROG phone 2 is probably the best gaming smartphone available in the market right now and is probably the only flagship phone with 6000 mAh battery which is built to last for over two days easily.
Features like the large 6.59-inches display with 120 Hz refresh rate, side-mounted gaming buttons, RGB lighting at the back, etc. make it an absolute favorite amongst gamers.
It also has probably the loudest pair of stereo speakers that I’ve heard recently on any phone off late. Available in a couple of storage and memory variants, the price of ROG phone 2 starts at Rs. 37,999 and should be on the default shopping list this festive season.
Smart Audio Sunglasses
This Bluetooth enabled smart audio sunglasses from Skyfly are available at a Titan EyePlus store and come with UV filter coated glasses. You can listen to music on stereo speakers, respond to calls or ask Siri or Google Assistant for directions, all without a fuss.
Though you cannot replace your regular headphones or earphones with these smart sunglasses, you can easily use them to respond to calls in heavy traffic or while traveling.
Answering calls without even having earphones plugged into your ears will definitely turn heads. And yes, you can even use them with prescription glasses. Price: Rs 9,999
Roomba iRobot i7+
Who will clean the mess? Well, that’s the most common question in every house right after the party is over and I’m sure no one wants to do the dirty work. Let Roomba iRobot i7+ automatically clean the house, while you enjoy another drink or two.
It comes with a navigating system that helps the robot cleaner to avoid obstacles and pets while cleaning the house. It can automatically connect to the charging station as well as empty its contents into the bin after finishing the cleaning job, all without any assistance.
And the icing on the cake is that it does not ask for leaves every month like your regular maid. These vacuum cleaning robots are available at a starting price of Rs. 19,900 and go up to Rs. 90,000. Do check out their website for interesting Christmas offers.
Roav Dashcam C2 Pro
The Roav Dashcam C2 Pro looks like a digi-cam and comes with in-built GPS, WiFi, a dedicated app and a Sony sensor. It comes extremely handy in case of unfortunate instances like an accident, theft or any other mishap.
The dashcam records videos in a 1080pixel resolution have night vision for low light recording and come with a 32GB micro SD card in the box.
Price 15,490
