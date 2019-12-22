Tech talk: Christmas carols and stocking stuffers

It’s that time of the year when kids at home start preparing their list of gifts that they expect from their Santa while the grown-ups just want to have some cozy family time amid chilly winters.

But if you’re like me who loves gadgets and just needs an excuse to shop for new products, there is no better occasion than Christmas. You get to look at all the products that were launched throughout the calendar year, then pick and choose the best.

If you want to make people feel special and you need gifts for your friends, family members, colleagues, the special one or even yourselves, then the year-end discounts definitely make the deal sweeter.

So, without wasting more time, let me share the top picks that you can look to get this festive season:

Samsung Galaxy Buds

No matter if you’re a corporate executive, a gamer, a fitness enthusiast, or a frequent traveler, a pair of truly wireless earbuds are among the must-haves. Though tiny in size, Galaxy Buds offer amazing call and audio quality with powerful bass and are barely noticeable when worn.

These buds can be paired easily with any smartphone and are one of the best in their segment. The bundled app lets you tweak the audio quality as per your taste and the decently long battery life makes them an absolute favourite. Housed in a small pill-shaped charging case, these earphones are extremely portable and make a perfect travel companion. Price: Rs 9,999

Tile Pro