Tech Talk: Apple event round up

That time of the year when almost everyone in the smartphone industry is eagerly waiting for the grandest tech launch of the year. Yes, we’re talking about Apple’s annual hardware launch event.
The launch event is scheduled on September 10 and if rumours are to be believed, we may see Apple announcing three different iPhones like it did last year, along with the latest software updates, updated iPad, Macbooks and probably some cool new stuff to surprise us.
Thanks to the constant leaks and rumours, we have a fair idea about most of the products which will be announced during the keynote. Let us have a look at some of these:
iPhones
Apple is expected to continue its multi-device strategy and may announce three different variants of iPhone this year. 2018’s iPhone names with roman numerals did take some getting used to. Hopefully, the names will be simpler and easy to remember this time around. The successor of entry-level iPhone XR could be called the iPhone 11, iPhone XS may be succeeded by iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone XS Max’s successor may be called the iPhone 11 Pro Max. No change in the size of these phones has been reported as of now.
Talking about the design, on the front, these phones are expected to retain the same design. Though it is rumoured that Apple will cram an improved face unlock tech into that holy notch. The mute button on the side of the phone is said to get a makeover.
As per the leaks, the rear panel of this year’s iPhones will have the most distinct change. This year, all the three iPhone variants may come with multiple camera sensors housed in a squarish bump. This camera design will surely remind you of Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro camera island. Even Google’s Pixel 4 series is expected to have a similar camera layout.
Coming back to the iPhones, the redesigned camera setup will house a powerful set of sensors capable of shooting some breathtaking images and videos. We can expect the Apple logo to slightly shift downwards to offer extra real estate for the huge camera bump. Going by the invite, it looks like the iPhone may sport new color options or does it hint about the return of the colorful Apple logo?
A bevy of updates can be expected under the hood. An all-new and powerful A13 chip, a beefed-up battery pack, better water resistance, and 2-way wireless charging could be some of the key specifications and features. Apple probably may bundle an 18-watt fast charger with the phone. For those who’re still hopeful, no, a 5G iPhone will not be announced this year and USB Type-C may still be missing from this year’s iPhones.
Apple is also expected to bid goodbye to 3D touch which will make way for improved haptic touch technology codenamed as leap haptics. Quite a few rumours suggest that Apple may bring stylus support to iPhones or may even announce Apple Pencil for the phones.
In terms of pricing, we can expect new iPhones to be costlier than ever. Though there are rumours that Apple may keep the price of iPhone 11 competitive for China and India. Both these markets are not only critically important for Apple but are also highly price sensitive.
New MacBook
Apart from iPhones, there is a lot of noise around the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. Though last year, Apple hosted a separate event to announce its new MacBook and iPads, it is rumoured that it will be announced in the same event.
Apple’s current generation professional laptops have been a center of quite a few controversies related to their hardware like keyboard, overheating, etc. This new MacBook is said to come in a similar overall size like the 15-inch one albeit with smaller bezels and improved internals. It may be powered by the all-new 9th gen intel processor, a better and crispier display with a 3072*1920-pixel resolution. This all improved and powerful MacBook could be priced north of $3000.
Apple Watch
Another piece of hardware Apple might introduce during this event is an all improved Apple Watch. Among the key highlights of this watch could be the addition of sleep tracking feature and an OLED display. Though there are rumours that this version of Apple watch could carry iterative updates and design changes with Titanium and Ceramic finish. The ECG feature which was introduced with the Watch Series 4 is expected to stay.
Software Updates
Along with the shiny new hardware, Apple will also announce the latest version of the operating system for iPhones, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch and Apple TV. These new updates will bring a ton of new features and functions to the new and old compatible Apple devices.
