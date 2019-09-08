Tech Talk: Apple event round up

That time of the year when almost everyone in the smartphone industry is eagerly waiting for the grandest tech launch of the year. Yes, we’re talking about Apple’s annual hardware launch event.

The launch event is scheduled on September 10 and if rumours are to be believed, we may see Apple announcing three different iPhones like it did last year, along with the latest software updates, updated iPad, Macbooks and probably some cool new stuff to surprise us.

Thanks to the constant leaks and rumours, we have a fair idea about most of the products which will be announced during the keynote. Let us have a look at some of these:

iPhones

Apple is expected to continue its multi-device strategy and may announce three different variants of iPhone this year. 2018’s iPhone names with roman numerals did take some getting used to. Hopefully, the names will be simpler and easy to remember this time around. The successor of entry-level iPhone XR could be called the iPhone 11, iPhone XS may be succeeded by iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone XS Max’s successor may be called the iPhone 11 Pro Max. No change in the size of these phones has been reported as of now.

Talking about the design, on the front, these phones are expected to retain the same design. Though it is rumoured that Apple will cram an improved face unlock tech into that holy notch. The mute button on the side of the phone is said to get a makeover.