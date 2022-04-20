Tech Mahindra sets up Quantum CoEs in Finland, India to foster innovation across sectors

Makers LabTM, the research and development arm of Tech Mahindra, has announced it has set up its Quantum Center of Excellence – QNxt in Helsinki.

The collaboration will accelerate the adoption and commercialization of quantum technologies globally. In addition to Finland, Makers Lab will also set up CoEs in Pune and Hyderabad, India to spearhead co-innovation and R&D across industries and sectors such as telecom, 5G, energy, and healthcare, it said in a press statement.

This announcement was been made on the sidelines of a business delegation visit from Finland today led by Mika Lintila, Minister of Economic Affairs of Finland and Petri Peltonen, Under-Secretary of State, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment of Finland. Makers Lab will build a team of 200+ quantum machine learning experts and 5 research fellows to start with.

Mika Lintila, Minister of Economic Affairs of Finland, said, “Finland is one of the leading countries in Quantum Technology in Europe. I see great value in further developing our ecosystem in partnership with strong international players such as Tech Mahindra.”

Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra, said, “At Tech Mahindra, we see this change pushing us towards a faster, better, sustainable, and more optimized mode of solving customer challenges which is powered by quantum computing. Our QNxT CoEs will solidify our research and design capabilities. It will also help us implement business use cases effectively to solve complex customer challenges by leveraging quantum computing.”

QNxT will identify quantum computing problem statements, spearhead inclusive innovation, and develop use cases across sectors such as fraud identification and folio optimization in finance, drug discovery, precision medicine therapies, and seamless diagnostic assistance in healthcare, and 5G bandwidth optimization in telecom. It will also facilitate training, education, testing, and R&D in the field of quantum computing. In addition, it will enable 5G and 6G networks to provide global coverage and empower organizations in their digital transformation journeys that will result into higher level of productivity, reduce operational complexity, and costs.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 03:55 PM IST