Tech innovation brings new challenges, creates new opportunities for biz

In recent times, we have observed most leading companies invest in Artificial Intelligence, it's faster, more accurate and seamless. We are already living in the era of Big Data. As we get better at collecting more data, machine learning algorithms are becoming better at processing the data. Soon, advanced data processing could be the personalisation of marketing messages. AI-driven data collection that runs in the background on websites, social media and other platforms, this is live data.

Through the use of Artificial Intelligence, we are able to drive engagement and create content that matches popular searches by our intended audience.

We all are experiencing the growth and emergence of Voice Search with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant. Today more and more people are conducting voice search instead of typing. By the end of this year, 50 percent of all searches on the internet are expected to be voice searches. Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri understand speech with an accuracy consistent with a real human being.

Most leading brands and businesses have started aligning their Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and content strategies with Voice Search as it tracks data on customer needs and popular demands.

Emergence of chatbots

The emergence and growing trend in Artificial Intelligence brought about it the development of Chatbots. This feature has become a staple on many websites and social media platforms. Chatbots are helpful in most industries for basic customer service, driving sales, and collecting data. The users today are getting used to interacting with chatbots which allows businesses to cater to all the inquiries from their customer across different time zones.

The Chatbot allows for a very comprehensive form of support because it is active 24/7 and can cater to maybe even multiple languages. In the coming future, user will expect Chatbots as a standard feature on brand websites or on the hotline contact number with Voice-Conversion technology. Its food for thought that chatbots could become as or more efficient than a real human in the near future.

Some people are skeptical of this technology because they feel the chatbots could develop their own language. Even though, businesses who do not invest in Artificial Intelligence will probably be left behind by their competition.

Data concerns

With AI and the large-scale collection of data, comes the issue of data piracy. As this issue has been projected into the spotlight, pressure has been placed onto major governments around the world to take action and restrict the unfiltered sharing of their data. Recently, governments have struggled to limit major companies like Apple, Google, Amazon, and Facebook because this is an unprecedented issue that is not addressed by the current laws.

Although, government have not been able to make changes, customers have put pressure on big companies by demonstrating their discontent. The effects of this can be seen with Apple’s latest software update which allows users to choose whether they want their data to be shared. This new feature is putting companies such as Facebook’s billion-dollar business at risk.

Regardless, the only constant in marketing is change - innovation in technology is bringing new challenges and also new opportunities. The most successful people will be those who can adapt to the new environment while still delivering a relevant message to the right person at the right time.

Clean Energy

Additionally, electric vehicles , solar energy and clean energy are technologies that have already begun to change the car industry. China has recently created

Meta Verse

The kinds of experiences that you will have in the meta verse is beyond what you can have today. its an immersive version of the internet , you can feel you are inside it or tight there present with another person. The key to unlocking a lot of these is advances in AI - creating a new generation of assistants.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 04:07 PM IST