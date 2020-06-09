Surviving the post COVID-19 world through additive manufacturing: Aviation Industry

Coronavirus has disrupted the global supply chains and has left the world vulnerable to severe shortage issues. The aviation industry has had the biggest impact of all from the COVID-19 crisis resulting in a complete shutdown. Experts fear that the sector is in jeopardy and its survival is at stake.

To bring the industry out of its ruins, experts are betting big on 3D printing technology to save the aviation industry. The technology will save costs across the entire supply chain and also make the supply chains efficient than ever before.

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is a revolutionary manufacturing technology that produces a three-dimensional solid object from a digital 3D CAD file in a continuous layer-by-layer process. It is a unique manufacturing technology that can rapidly manufacturing complex designs previously not possible.

We explore how the aviation industry can implement additive manufacturing technology to create a significant amount of value.

AVIATION INDUSTRY: IMPLEMENTING ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY

Mini-Factories in the Hangar