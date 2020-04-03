Spotify adds Siri support to its Apple Watch app

San Francisco: Swedish music streaming app Spotify has updated its app to take advantage of Siri support on Apple Watch in watchOS 6, with version 8.5.52 available now on the App Store.

Users can request songs on Spotify using Siri and their Watch, simply by adding the phrase "on Spotify" to their request.

To use Siri with the music service on Apple Watch, say "Hey Siri, Play music on Spotify," or just add "on Spotify" to any voice command to play content, reports 9To5Mac.