Sony's PlayStation 5 online event rescheduled to June 11 - check full details

Sony's online event for the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 has been rescheduled for June 11 (June 12, 1.30 am IST).

It's original reveal, that was set for June 4, was however delayed following global protests against racism after the death of an unarmed African-American George Floyd.

In the online event, the world can fitness the gameplay on the PS5 console, with new games also being announced.

Sony has confirmed a pre-recorded programme would be broadcast at 1080p and 30 frames per second.

A 'cool audio work' is also on the cards, so viewers are highly recommended to watch the video wearing headphones.