Sony's PlayStation 5 online event rescheduled to June 11 - check full details

Sony's online event for the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 has been rescheduled for June 11 (June 12, 1.30 am IST).
It's original reveal, that was set for June 4, was however delayed following global protests against racism after the death of an unarmed African-American George Floyd.
In the online event, the world can fitness the gameplay on the PS5 console, with new games also being announced.
Sony has confirmed a pre-recorded programme would be broadcast at 1080p and 30 frames per second.
A 'cool audio work' is also on the cards, so viewers are highly recommended to watch the video wearing headphones.
"The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware," Sid Shuman, a senior director for Sony Interactive Content Communications said in a statement.
So far, a logo for the upcoming PS5 console has been unveiled, including the PS5 gamepad (controller), and a tech demo showing the console's graphics capability.
The PS5 will feature a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz and a custom GPU based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture hardware that promises 10.28 teraflops and 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz.
It will also have 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a custom 825GB SSD.
The PS5 will also feature 4K Blu-ray drive and will still support discs, but those games will still require installation to the internal SSD.
