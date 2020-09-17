Sony PlayStation 5: Launch date, price and all you need to know about the next-gen console

Sony on Thursday confirmed that its next-generation PlayStation 5 console will arrive in November, priced at $499.99 and $399.99 for the digital edition.

The company said the PS5 will launch in the US, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea on November 12 and the "rest of the world" on November 19.

Sony is yet to announce the price and release date of PS5 for the Indian market. But, its launch price is most likely to be around Rs 50,000 and Rs 35,000 for the digital edition.

"We are pleased to provide choice to gamers with two PS5 console options at launch, depending on if you want a digital-only experience or prefer disc-based gaming. Whichever PS5 you choose, you will enjoy the same breathtaking, next-gen gaming experiences," Jim Ryan President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in a statement.