Sony PlayStation 5: Launch date, price and all you need to know about the next-gen console

Sony on Thursday confirmed that its next-generation PlayStation 5 console will arrive in November, priced at $499.99 and $399.99 for the digital edition.
The company said the PS5 will launch in the US, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea on November 12 and the "rest of the world" on November 19.
Sony is yet to announce the price and release date of PS5 for the Indian market. But, its launch price is most likely to be around Rs 50,000 and Rs 35,000 for the digital edition.
"We are pleased to provide choice to gamers with two PS5 console options at launch, depending on if you want a digital-only experience or prefer disc-based gaming. Whichever PS5 you choose, you will enjoy the same breathtaking, next-gen gaming experiences," Jim Ryan President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in a statement.
In a presentation on Wednesday (local time), Sony previewed games including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which will be available at launch, and a Harry Potter game, Hogwarts Legacy, which will be out in 2021.
In terms of specifications, the PS5 will feature a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz and a custom GPU based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture hardware that promises 10.28 teraflops and 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz.
It will also have 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a custom 825GB SSD.
The PS5 will also feature 4K Blu-ray drive and will still support discs, but those games will still require installation to the internal SSD.
Microsoft, meanwhile, announced that the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles will launch on November 10, at $499 and $299, respectively.