Slow internet amid lockdown? Here's how to avoid network lag by boosting your internet speed

Having trouble sending files, downloading and uploading images to blogs, or just loading new pages to read? Yes, that is one among many issues the whole nation is facing due whilst being under lockdown.

The 21-day lockdown, announced by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a preventive measure to stop the spread of the deadly pandemic coronavirus, are causing network overload.

This means, while the whole nation is at home, an area's network is overloaded with more users which is in-turn causing slow speed of the internet and making your favourite Netflix series buffer every five minutes.

However, you cannot do much about the network overload but here are some steps you can take to boost your internet speed.

Before we begin, do not forget to test your current internet speed. You will know whether your internet speed is fast or slow off the speed test you take.

If it is slow, follow the steps below.

#1 Scan for viruses

It is considered best to scan your device for viruses, and what better example than the world's current situation due to the coronavirus? Always make sure the viruses are eliminated from your device because slowing down your internet speed.

#2 Check other device connections

While you may think that you are the only person who is using your wifi at home, make sure you check other devices at home which aur automatically connected to the wifi. They cause the internet speed to slow down. Make sure you disconnect the wifi from the devices you are not using.

#3 Use Ethernet cables

Now, we know wireless networks are more convenient because it allows mobility. But using an ethernet cable is always the best way to get maximum speed. Simply get yourself a ethernet cable a.k.a LAN (Local Area Network) cable and connect it to your router and desktop. Shorter the ethernet cable, better the network speed.

Tip: Ethernet cables are highly recommended if you want to avoid lag during multiplayer gameplay sessions.

#4 Test different routers/modems

Modems play a huge role in boosting internet speeds. A high-profile modem is considered better to a default modem. If your work requires high speed internet, make sure you go for a high quality modem.

#5 Restart your modem

This is certainly the most effective way of boosting your internet speed. Switch off your modem for a minute or two before turning it back on. It will remove most of the problems which cause slow internet speed. So, give your modem a break!

Last but not the least, remember your daily/monthly usage limit! My internet speed is slow because I have exhausted my monthly data limit.

Well, if all these steps do not work, call your internet provide and ask them to troubleshoot the problems. Thankfully, they are open to provide assistance even during nationwide lockdown.