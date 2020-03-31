Should you delete Houseparty? Here's what we know so far about the popular video chatting app amid social distancing

While the world practices social distancing due to the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed over 37,000 lives worldwide, a certain video chatting app called Houseparty through which you can socialize with your friends and family, became popular.

But, users are complaining about their Netflix, Spotify and other accounts are getting compromised, suggesting Houseparty has a role in the hacking of their accounts.

So, should you delete Houseparty? Here is everything we know so far.

Firstly, a Houseparty spokeswoman said there is 'no link' between the app and security breach. "We've found no evidence to suggest a link between Houseparty and the compromises of other unrelated accounts," the spokeswoman said.

She further suggested that users should use strong passwords to avoid getting their data compromised. "As a general rule, we suggest all users choose strong passwords when creating online accounts on any platform," she said.

"Use a unique password for each account, and use a password generator or password manager to keep track of passwords, rather than using passwords that are short and simple."

Houseparty initially released in 2016 but surged to popularity in 2020 during the time of coronavirus infected world where people are under lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.

In 2019, the app was acquired by Epic Games -- developers of the popular game Fortnite -- for an undisclosed amount of fee.

Houseparty offers group games and quizzes too, along with its video chatting feature.

However, it still remains unclear why users are blaming Houseparty for the hacking of their Netflix and other accounts.

It is likely that users are reusing their Netflix, Spotify and other accounts credentials with Houseparty and that makes it easy for hackers to access accounts via a 'credential stuffing' attack.