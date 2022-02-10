Sekuritance launches platform to enable govts, businesses to use blockchain as a regulatory solution

RegTech platform Sekuritance announced the launch of its mainnet, to enable governments, businesses and individuals to use blockchain as a regulatory solution to identify, verify and transact safely online.

The Sekuritance Portal will be the first blockchain-based compliance platform for Individuals, SMEs, and Businesses. Utilizing the Sekuritance $SKRT token provides further benefits when using the platform.

The Sekuritance billing engine is built utilizing USDT, on ETH, MATIC, and BSC chains as currencies to purchase verification credits on the platform to perform compliance checks. Users holding $SKRT within their wallets will receive discounts on verification checks.

“The team has been working non-stop since our official IDO six months ago to refine and perfect the Sekuritance platform and ecosystem to share with our clients and community members. We believe we have created the next stage of RegTech,” said Jonathan Camilleri Bowman, CEO of Sekuritance.

“Now, we are ready to invite all users to experience our compliance and anti-fraud solutions all managed under one roof. We are constantly adding new functionality to the Sekuritance platform to help grow the blockchain ecosystem by making it safe for individuals, businesses, and agencies,” he added.

In the near future, the $SKRT token will also be included as one of the underlying payment methods for the Sekuritance Product suite and available software applications, outside of other FIAT and Cryptocurrency alternatives.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 04:51 PM IST