Samsung to launch smartwatch with rollable display: Report

South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to launch a smartwatch featuring a rollable display and a camera.

The 96-page patent document was filed with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) on June 2, and was released and published on Thursday, reports LetsGoDigital.

Specifications

According to the patent image, the display can be extended by pressing the crown of the watch. When extended, the outer frame of the watch expands the screen by up to 40 per cent.

The camera will be an under-display camera, and according to the report, it will be able to take both photos and videos. The company has not revealed the technical specifications of this rollable display smartwatch are unavailable right now.

Meanwhile, the smartphone maker is planning to launch to launch its next premium flagship S22 series, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ as well as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung hopes to sell around 14 million Samsung Galaxy S22 units. At the same time, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra are expected to reach 8 million and 11 million marks, respectively.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 12:59 PM IST