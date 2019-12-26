Samsung to announce mysterious human-like AI NEON at CES 2020

Samsung has been teasing about the unveiling of a human-like AI tech called NEON at the CES next month. Samsung STAR Labs CEO, Pranav Mistry has been tweeting about NEON since the mid of this month.
This ‘Human-like” AI tech has been in the works for quite a while now and the company has shared teasers in multiple languages which may hint at a global availability.
While the company has not revealed any details yet, a few users suggested that this could be rebranded Samsung Bixby AI-powered digital assistant. This was, however, refuted through a tweet that reads “Honored to have so much coverage even before we unveil. But contrary to some news, NEON is NOT about Bixby or anything you have seen before. #NEON is coming to #CES2020, so stay tuned! @neondotlife”.
Celebrities including Academy award winner director Shekhar Kapur and Author Amish Tripathy have tweeted about NEON and have teased about the upcoming launch. The website Neon.life also does not reveal much and reads “Have you ever met an ‘ARTIFICIAL’?” with a link to the relevant twitter post.
With Pranav Mistry behind the project and if the project is really as revolutionary as the teasers claim to be, it would be an interesting product to watch out for. Brands like Google, Amazon, and Apple depend heavily on AI for their digital assistants Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri.
To remind, CES is globally one of the biggest consumer tech conclaves where brands from across the globe turn up to showcase their upcoming products. As far as NEON is concerned, let us wait a few more days to get more updates.
