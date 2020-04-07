Samsung releases another Galaxy S20 update to fix camera issues

Beijing: Samsung has issued a new update for the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra in China which brings the April security patch as well as some camera improvements.

The update improves focus, HDR and fine-tunes the transition animations.

"Four days after updating the TCT firmware, China updated the Galaxy S20 series firmware TD1 again, once again improving the focus, HDR, and fine-tuning the transition animation. There are other improvements to be discovered," tweeted tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce).