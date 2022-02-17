Samsung launches Galaxy S22 series in India at starting price of Rs 72,999

New Delhi: Samsung on Thursday launched its flagship Galaxy S22 series, along with the top-end S22 Ultra device that merges the power of Galaxy Note and the pro-grade camera and performance of the 'S' series -- with a built-in Stylus (S) Pen and advanced video capabilities in the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India has been set at Rs 72,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and 8GB + 256GB model comes with a price tag of Rs 76,999. The Galaxy S22+ starts at Rs 84,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and goes up to Rs 88,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB model that is priced at Rs 1,18,999. Galaxy S22 Ultra with an immersive 6.8-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a 5,000mAh battery housing Android 12 and one UI 4.0 will be available in phantom black, phantom white and burgundy colours.

Galaxy S22 (6.1-inch) and Galaxy S22+ (6.6-inch) will be available in phantom black, phantom white and green finishes. For the first time ever, Note users' favourite built-in S Pen is coming to an S-series device. Galaxy S22 Series comes with the latest 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform in India which powers Samsung's most advanced AI and ML processing.

Samsung said the advanced nightography feature is now available on the entire S22 family of devices that will allow users to snap crisp and clear videos on both the front and back cameras, whether during the day or night.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is built with a 2.4um pixel sensor -- Samsung's largest pixel sensor ever, enabling its camera lenses to capture more light and data, optimising the lighting and detail of video clips.

At the rear, it offers a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 108 MP wide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera (3x optical zoom) and a 10MP telephoto camera (10x optical zoom). The device sports a 40MP front camera for selfies, offering advanced super clear glass lens and video auto framing tools.

The 100X space zoom on the device includes 10x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom with AI super resolution technology. S22 Ultra also supports 45W super-fast charging so you can record more than 50 minutes of video after a 10-minute charge, the company claimed.

Meanwhile, both Galaxy S22 and S22+ are built with a powerful 50MP main camera, a 10MP tele-lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Both the devices have a 10MP front sensor for selfies.

The new Auto Framing feature can detect and track up to 10 people and automatically adjust the camera's focus. Both devices are powered by advanced VDIS technology which minimises vibrations so you get smooth and sharp footage even when you're on the move.

The entire Galaxy S22 series will be supported by up to four generations of Android OS upgrades. The Galaxy S22 series is secured by Samsung's powerful Knox Vault security platform, which includes a secure processor and memory that completely isolates sensitive data like your passwords, biometrics or Blockchain keys from the phone's main operating system.

