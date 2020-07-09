Samsung launches aluminum edition of Galaxy Watch Active 2 in India - Check out details here

Tech giant Samsung on Thursday said it has started manufacturing smartwatches in India at its Noida facility as part of its 'Make in India' efforts.

The South Korean company, which has its largest smartphone manufacturing facility in Noida, has also launched a new 4G-enabled smartwatch priced at Rs 28,490 that will be manufactured locally.

"The Aluminium edition of Galaxy Watch Active2 4G is our most affordable 4G watch now. It's also the first smartwatch to be made in India. With Galaxy Watch Active2 4G, we have also started manufacturing our entire range of 18 smartwatches in India as part of 'Make for India' programme," Samsung India Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Mohandeep Singh said in a statement.

The company, however, did not provide details around manufacturing capacity for these devices or the investment made.