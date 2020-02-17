Samsung Galaxy Z Flip fails durability test

Seoul: Samsung Electronics' newly launched foldable smartphone that aims to popularise the foldable form factor in the market has failed at the "famous" JerryRigEverything durability test.

When Zack Nelson from JerryRigEverything performed his signature durability test on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the top layer of its UTG screen suffered level 2 scratches on Mohs' scale for mineral hardness, GSMArena reported on Monday.

According to reports, the Z Flip's screen starts showing permanent marks and scratches far earlier than actual glass would. The Z Flip starts picking up damage at level 2, and more significantly at 3, which is on par with the plastic screens of the Galaxy Fold and more recent Motorola Razr.

"This screen is in no way scratch-resistant whatsoever," Nelson said at the end of the video. At the end of the clip, he could be seen poking holes in the screen that make the OLED panel go on the fritz, but there's no sign of any glass fracturing, according to The Verge.