Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 likely to be launched soon; check for details

As per GSM Arena, a new update is here to fill in the gaps and those gaps would be the colour options and memory variants. The beefiest version called Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a 14.6" display will be offered only in Dark Gray, while the 12GB/512GB memory variant is reserved only for the 5G-enabled model.

The 8GB/128GB iteration will be available in both, 5G and Wi-Fi only options.

The 12.4-inch Tab S8+ is getting just one 8GB/128GB memory version with Wi-Fi only or 5G flavours but will have two colours - Dark Gray and Silver. The same goes for the Tab S8 11", colours and memory-wise.

