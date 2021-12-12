e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 09:53 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 likely to be launched soon; check for details

The 8GB/128GB iteration will be available in both, 5G and Wi-Fi only options. / Representative Image | Photo: Twitter

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 family is supposed to arrive soon and quite some information regarding the specs and design has already been revealed.

Key features

As per GSM Arena, a new update is here to fill in the gaps and those gaps would be the colour options and memory variants. The beefiest version called Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a 14.6" display will be offered only in Dark Gray, while the 12GB/512GB memory variant is reserved only for the 5G-enabled model.

The 8GB/128GB iteration will be available in both, 5G and Wi-Fi only options.

The 12.4-inch Tab S8+ is getting just one 8GB/128GB memory version with Wi-Fi only or 5G flavours but will have two colours - Dark Gray and Silver. The same goes for the Tab S8 11", colours and memory-wise.

