Samsung Galaxy S20 series to feature 120Hz displays: Report

Seoul: South Korean tech gaint Samsung is all set to launch its new next gen smartphone Galaxy S20 instead of the S11 on February 11 and a new report report claims that the upcoming S20 lineup will feature displays with 120Hz refresh rate.

Rumours of the next Galaxy phone's possibility of a 120Hz display first ignited following company's announcement of its next-generation mobile chipsets - the Exynos 990, news portal GSMArena reported.

The chipset was announced with support for 108MP cameras and up to 120Hz displays.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) recently shared a tweet saying that instead of opting for S11e, S11 and S11+ nomenclature, the company would opt for S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra naming for its flagship series. This means that Galaxy S20 will succeed S10e and S20+ will succeed S10.

In terms of specifications, the upcoming smartphones will use an Exynos 990 in some markets and a Snapdragon 865 in the majority of markets.

The base variant, that is, Galaxy S20 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch screen, S20+ is expected to sport a 6.7-inch screen. Meanwhile, the top variant Galaxy 20 Ultra is likely to come with a 6.9-inch screen.

In terms of optics, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ are expected to have a quad-camera setup highlighted by a 108MP main sensor that delivers 12MP photos from a 9-in-1 binning method.