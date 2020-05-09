Samsung extends pre-book offers till May 17 as orders surge

New Delhi: Samsung on Saturday said it has extended its 'Stay Home, Stay Happy' pre-book offers on TVs and home appliances till May 17 as there has been a surge in demand.

From total orders received since the announcement of pre-book offers earlier this week, 37 per cent orders came for refrigerators as summers are peaking.

This was followed by demand for TVs which accounted for 21 per cent orders as consumers are watching more content as a family.

Orders for microwaves, ACs and washing machines stood at 17 per cent, 12 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively.

"The pre-booking offer has witnessed immense demand pan-India, even from Tier 2 and 3 markets where Samsung has a strong retail and service network, with 75 per cent of orders coming from states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat," the company said in a statement.

Consumers pre-booking on Samsung Shop will get 15 per cent cashback when paying with HDFC Debit and Credit Cards as well as options of no-cost EMIs and long-term finance options, up to 18 months.

Consumers buying Samsung televisions will get 1+1 extended warranty on the panel and 30-day trial offer of ZEE5 Premium pack.

On Smart Ovens, consumers will get 10-Year Ceramic Enamel Warranty, a Free Borosil Kit and 5-Year Magnetron Warranty.

According to the company, through this pre-book offer available on Samsung Shop, orders will be received 'online' and delivery would be carried out by the nearest company's authorised retailer.