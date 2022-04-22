RocketX Exchange integrates 1inch, Binance for seamless aggregation of CEX, DEX exchanges

RocketX Exchange – the first Blockchain platform to aggregate centralised and decentralised crypto exchanges has announced it has simplified crypto trading with 1inch integration that supports 7 networks altogether – Ethereum (ETH), BNB Chain (BSC), Polygon (Matic), Avalanche (AVAX), Gnosis (xDAI), Arbitrum & Optimism.

In the present trading scenario, crypto exchanges are plagued with liquidity issues leading to slippage issues. At any given point in time, users would never know which exchange provides the best rate for the token which causes liquidity issues.

Many networks are available having DEXs which makes it difficult even for an experienced trader to navigate multiple networks and trade their favourite tokens, resulting in inaccessibility. RocketX Exchange endeavours to address this problem by aggregating both the centralized and decentralized exchanges to help users with the best rates for ANY token across 150+ exchanges on a single platform, it said in an official statement.

Commenting on 1inch integration, Davinder Singh, Co-founder of RocketX Exchange said, “By integrating both 1inch and Binance, we have established the base of the product and successfully addressed major problems existing in the current crypto trading market. As we keep building the product and aggregating more and more exchanges on both CEX and DEX, we believe that RocketX Exchange will be the “All-in-one” crypto trading app that drives the mass adoption of Crypto globally.”

Incepted in 2021, RocketX Exchange is the first CEX and DEX aggregator protocol. It supports multi-chain trade with Cross-Chain Swaps and Cross-Chain Bridges between over 10 leading networks. The platform fetches rates from DEXs and the world’s biggest centralized exchange – Binance, with $21B liquidity. Furthermore, it charges the industry's lowest fee of 0.05% on Swaps, when there is a better rate available from CEX.

Besides this, the platform also provides users complete control over their assets with a fully non-custodial solution that supports a range of digital wallets.

“One can never rely on an exchange or any service provider with one's crypto, however big they are. We at RocketX Exchange empower our users to have 100 percent control of their funds by allowing users to own the private keys which is the key to the ownership of tokens,” Singh added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 11:30 AM IST