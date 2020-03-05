RIPTwitter trends as Twitter introduces stories feature called 'Fleets'

A new feature on Twitter called 'Fleets' is being tested. It is similar to the stories feature on other social media apps; Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and many more.

It all started when Snapchat was introduced in 2014. Stories are posts which disappear after a 24-hour period. Users can react with the stories which sends a direct message to the user who put the story.

Many social media platforms followed Snapchat, with YouTube and even video-calling app Skype being one of them. Twitter was the only platform which did not introduce this feature but can now be changed.

However, Twitter users are not impressed with this feature and have started a trend "#RIPTwitter" because now there will be no difference between Twitter and other apps like Instagram and Facebook.

"We moved to twitter because we we're tired of this s**t of adding hundreds of stories daily and now Twitter adding stories features like Instagram and Facebook," a user wrote.