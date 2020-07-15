Reliance unveils Jio Glass - best memes and jokes on the new smart glass

Reliance Industries held its 43rd Annual General Meeting virtually this year, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among many other things which were announced in the AGM, Reliance Industries also unveiled Jio Glass -- a new mixed reality headset, will enables holographic video calling.

"Using technology, we can create multiple solutions across digital capabilities. These hold the power to achieve 360 degree digital transformation. We are inviting more startups to join our ecosystem," Mukesh Ambani said.

With the unveiling of Jio Glass, netizens did not miss out on the opportunity to make hilarious memes and jokes on the same.

