Redmi Note 9 Pro, Pro Max: Specs, features, pricing and everything you need to know about the smartphone

Xiaomi India launched Redmi Note 9 today on Thursday, March 12 at a virtual event. The smartphone comes in two variants - Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max.
Both the variants offer the same specs and features barring the camera setup and fast charging power.
The Note 9 Pro and Pro Max features Snapdragon 720G chipset, NavIC support, 5,020 mAh battery, 6.67-inch display, 16:9 screen to body ratio, Aura Balance design, P2i dust and water resistance, 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi, Z-Axis Vibration Motor.
The camera setup in Note 9 Pro feaures a 48 MP quad camera at the back and a 16 MP front camera, whereas a 64 MP quad-camera at the back, and a 32 MP selfie camera at the front is for the Note 9 Pro Max.
While the Note 9 Pro supports 18 W fast charging, the Pro Max supports 33 W fast charging.
Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max pricing and availability
Redmi Note 9 Pro:
4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage - Rs 12,999
6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - Rs 15,999
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max:
6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage - Rs 14,999
6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - Rs 16,999
8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - Rs 18,999
The smartphones will be available for purchase March 17 and March 25 respectively on mi.com, Mi Home and Amazon India. The launch offers will be revealed on 16 March.
