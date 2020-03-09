Redmi implements working fingerprint scanner under LCD screen

Beijing: Chinese handset maker Redmi has become the latest original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to implement a fingerprint scanner under an LCD, according to Redmi Brand Manager Lu Weibing who also demonstrated how it works on a Redmi Note 8 Pro prototype device.

The displays on the front of the smartphones have been growing and the bezels are being minimised, and handset manufacturers are devicing innovative ways to provide the crucial fingerprint scanner biometric security feature.

Weibing revealed that the issue was overcome with innovative use of infrared high-transmittance film material that actually lets the scanner "see" the finger, GSMArena reported on Monday.

Some OEMs included it in the sides while a majority took to the rear. Apple, on the other hand, went full speed ahead with facial recognition, but the Android industry had already moved on to under screen display at this point.