Realme Watch: Your affordable health buddy 24/7

New Delhi: Realme which is growing exponentially in the India smartphone market, has now introduced its first budget-friendly smart watch at just Rs 3,999 in India.

As the demand for wearables grow in India (watches observed growth of 43.3 per cent in Q1 in India, according to the IDC), Realme sold over 15,000 smart watches in less than two minutes during its first sale on both Flipkart and Realme.com on June 5.

Available with different coloured straps including black, blue, army green and red, Realme Watch is packed with several health features like real-time heart rate sensor, sleep monitoring and SpO2 monitor for blood oxygen levels to help people monitor their health in real-time.

A key standout feature is the built-in high-precision PPG optical heart rate sensor from Goodix, which supports 24x7 heart rate monitoring and detects the heart rate every five minutes.

With a Blood Oxygen Saturation Level Monitor (spO2), the Realme Watch can monitor blood oxygen at any time with high accuracy.

The smartwatch also comes with sleep monitoring, sedentary reminders, hydration reminder, and meditation relaxing.

Realme Watch can display six key data points - time, date, weather, steps, heart rate, and calories and users can choose one among the 12 built-in exquisite watch faces.

It features 1.4-inch touchscreen colour display with touchscreen and 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 layer and 320 X 320 pixels resolution.

In terms of brightness, the display worked well in various light conditions. The touchscreen features higher resolution and worked smoothly. We didn't find any lag here.

Housing a 160mAh battery, the Watch lasted for over six days on a single charge and there is also a power-saving mode that extends the battery life up to 20 days.

This multi-tasking smartwatch measures 256x36.5x11.8mm and weighs 31 grams, which is easy to wear and lightweight.

The company has applied one button on the right of the device for easy access. As you swipe right, you will see shortcuts such as sleep, health monitor, activity and more.

Swipe down and you'll find recent notifications and messages while swiping up you will see 14 sports different sports mode, alarms, setting, do not disturb and find my phone with additional features like music control and camera control.

The rear side of the Watch houses the charging pins and the heart-rate sensor.

The smartwatch has 14 sports tracking modes such as outdoor run, walk, cricket, yoga, walking, running, football, basketball, treadmill, badminton, table tennis and more.

The watch is IP68 certified as well, which will make it water-resistant. In terms of connectivity, the watch can only pair with smartphones running Android 5 or above via Bluetooth 5.0.

The device can also remotely control music player on the smartphone; one can easily pause and play music while running.

Conclusion: Priced at Rs 3,999, it can be another choice for fitness enthusiasts. Those who search for lightweight, decent looking Watch with better internals, this is one such wearable in the budget.