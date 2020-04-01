Realme smartphones get costly after GST hike

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Realme on Wednesday announced that it has increased its smartphone prices following the Indian government's move to increase GST rate from 12 per cent to 18 per cent, which came into effect from April 1.

Realme 6 (4GB+64GB) model which was earlier priced at Rs 12,999 will now cost Rs 13,999 -- up by Rs 1,000.

Realme X2 (4GB+64GB) which was priced at Rs 16,999 will now cost Rs 17,999 -- a price hike of Rs 1,000.

Meanwhile, Realme XT (4GB+64GB) which costs Rs 15,999 will now be available for Rs 16,999.