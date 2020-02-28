Realme Band to launch on March 5 with special 'Hate2Wait' sale, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme Band will officially launch in India on March 5. CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed the news via Twitter on Friday, February 28. He also said that a special sale '#Hate2Wait' between 2PM and 4PM will begin following the product launch at 12:30 PM.
"The most functional smart band in it’s segment in India! Launching #realmeBand at 12:30PM, 5th March. It will be followed by #Hate2Wait sale from 2PM-4PM only on http://realme.com. One more step towards becoming the most loved Tech-Lifestyle brand," the tweet read.
The Hate2Wait sale will be available through the company's website. The band features a curved and colour display and will later be available for purchase through other mediums.
In the tweet's image, it is visible that the Realme band will come in at least three colours; Yellow, Black and Olive Green. It also suggests the inclusion of heart rate monitor feature while also having different clock faces.
The Realme band was on the cards since last December with Sheth teasing its debut which was slated in the first half of 2020.
Earlier this week, the Chinese smartphone launched its first 5G smartphone titled 'X50 Pro 5G' in India which was available for purchase from Rs 37,999.
Sheth also announced Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. The phone promises a great gaming experience with 50% faster refresh rate and 90Hz FHD+ Display. It will be unveiled on March 5, 12:30PM.
