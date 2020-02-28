Realme Band to launch on March 5 with special 'Hate2Wait' sale, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme Band will officially launch in India on March 5. CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed the news via Twitter on Friday, February 28. He also said that a special sale '#Hate2Wait' between 2PM and 4PM will begin following the product launch at 12:30 PM.

"The most functional smart band in it’s segment in India! Launching #realmeBand at 12:30PM, 5th March. It will be followed by #Hate2Wait sale from 2PM-4PM only on http://realme.com. One more step towards becoming the most loved Tech-Lifestyle brand," the tweet read.