Raj Kapoor, Founder & CEO of India Blockchain Alliance, joins 5ire Network as India Strategy Lead

5ire, sustainable blockchain ecosystem, announced today that Raj Kapoor, Founder & CEO of India Blockchain Alliance, emerging technology think tank in India, has joined as the India Strategy Lead.

Raj Kapoor is an Advisory at several blockchain companies and the Founder and Chairman of the India Blockchain Alliance.

Kapoor said, "I look forward to working with and helping guide this team's success. 5ire is the blockchain for everything and a trailblazer in this space!"

5ire's Co-founder & CEO Pratik Gauri, said, “I am delighted with the inclusion of Raj to the 5ire team and gaining an important ally in the Indian blockchain ecosystem. This is what I meant when I set the goal of championing UN SDGs to impact over a billion humans by creating multiple businesses to act as a force for good. India is an important marketplace to gain on-ground support for 5ire and its mission and Raj is a strategic addition to our team."

Prateek Dwivedi, Co-founder and CMO at 5ire put it, "We need all the strategic help we can get, primarily in the markets where both skills and opportunities exist, to share our vision of sustainability that empowers everyone to benefit from this new frontier in technology."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 01:16 PM IST