Radio Mirchi introduces its app in US, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE

Mirchi app has been introduced to Indian and South Asian listeners across the USA, the UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain welcomed the launch of the Mirchi app on Apple, Android smartphones as well as on Android Auto and Apple Car play systems. More countries will be added soon, the company stated.

The Mirchi app brings 12 live FM stations from 11 cities in India – Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh, and Patna. More cities will be available shortly. The stations are “time-shifted” to adjust for differences in time zones.

The app also offers hundreds of hours of curated “audio stories” in different genres like drama, comedy, romance, motivational, mystery, culture, thriller, and many more.

The Mirchi App widens Mirchi’s reach from only local terrestrial radio stations in these countries to an “always on App experience” with content available on tap. The app allows marketers and advertisers to engage with their audiences through targeted online advertising opportunities via a multitude of genres and formats, the company said.

Vineet Jain, Chairman of the company said, “We are now bringing the full Mirchi experience to every Indian and South Asian living overseas."

Prashant Panday, MD & CEO, ENIL says, “Mirchi is now embarking on a digital journey with the launch of its app. The app offers brands and marketers across geographies the opportunity to connect with wealthy NRI audiences in the USA, Qatar, Bahrain, and UAE.”

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 01:20 PM IST