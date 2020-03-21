Quarantined at home? These four Reliance Jio vouchers offer double benefits during isolation

While the deadly pandemic coronavirus has become the cause for social distancing, Reliance Jio has come up with vouchers which offer double the benefits for people, especially those who have to work from home during such time of isolation and self quarantine.

“With businesses encouraging employees to work from home, a growing need for remote interactions and families having more time for recreation, there is a growing requirement among users of seamless and more data. Through these voucher upgrades Jio is extending help to the users and ensuring that Indians have access to uninterrupted, abundant and affordable data to meet their current connectivity needs,” said Reliance Jio in a statement.

Here are all the four plans which offer double benefits:

#1 The Reliance Jio worth Rs 11, now offers 800MB as compared to its previous 400MB. The off-net calls now offer 75 minutes.

#2 The Reliance Jio worth Rs 21, now offers 2GB as compared to its previous 1GB. The off-net calls now offer 200 minutes.

#3 The Reliance Jio worth Rs 51, now offers 6GB as compared to its previous 3GB. The off-net calls now offer 500 minutes.

#4 The Reliance Jio worth Rs 101, now offers 12GB as compared to its previous 6GB. The off-net calls now offer 1000 minutes.