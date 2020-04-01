Quarantined at home? Here's how to recharge your Vodafone, Airtel and Jio data packs online or via app

While the deadly pandemic coronavirus has forced the whole nation to go under lockdown, users may run out of their calling and data services.

Since all recharge shops are shut, some may find it difficult to recharge their phones with data and calling services.

But do not worry, this guide will tell you how to recharge your Airtel, Jio or Vodafone services online via apps.

Simply create an account on your respective provider mobile applications and log in. Browse the various offers available and choose the best one for yourself.

You can pay via net banking and cards to complete your recharge.

However, you can also use other digital transactions app like Google Pay and Phone Pe which are more easier.

Acquire a UPI Pin by registering your bank details with the app. You can also add your bank cards for the payments.

Open the app and visit the recharge section. Enter your number and select your provider before you browse the available list of plans.

Here, the payment can be made through your UPI Pin and bank cards both.

Google Pay and Phone Pe also provide various digital scratch coupons on recharge which can be used to avail instant cash back and discounts