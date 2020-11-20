PUBG Mobile India trailer today? Here is what we know about game’s launch date, pre-registration and more

As PUBG fans and gamers await the relaunch of the game with bated breath, the creators of PUBG Mobile India has launched a website and social media page, announcing that it is "coming soon".

While there is no official confirmation, the speculations are rife that the game will be officially live on November 20. However, some reports suggest that only a trailer will be launched on Friday. Last week, multiple teasers of the game were launched.

Is PUBG coming back?

PUBG Mobile India is definitely coming back in a new form. Only question remains is when.

When will PUBG Mobile India be launched?

PUBG Corporation, creator of PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG) and a subsidiary of South Korea's KRAFTON, Inc, has not announced an exact launch date for PUBG Mobile India. On its official website, PUBG Mobile India says it is coming soon.

Pre-registrations for PUBG Mobile India?

Pre-registrations for Android and iOS users in India begane last week, reports said. The pre-registrations of PUBG Mobile India was open for select users of Tap Tap game forums.

PUBG India teaser

PUBG on November 14 launched a teaser, announcing that PUBG Mobile India game is "coming soon". While it did not give an exact date of launch, its teaser has created an excitement among the gamers.