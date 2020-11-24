PUBG Mobile India to be launched with 6 crore prize pool? Here is the latest claim on PUBG launch as company stays mum

On another note, fans are led to believe that the creators are testing the bandwidth before the official launch of PUBG Mobile India.

This happened after the game's APK download link briefly appeared on the official website for some users. According to reports, APK download option was available for a while on Friday but did not work.

APK or Android application package is the software package to directly install an app on Android phone.

PUBG Corporation, meanwhile, has said it plans to create an Indian subsidiary to enhance communications and services with players, a company statement said. With its parent company KRAFTON, Inc, PUBG Corporation plans to make investments worth $100 million (about Rs 750 crore) in India to cultivate the local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries, it added.

However, the company has not yet announced an exact launch date for PUBG Mobile India. The official website and social media page PUBG Mobile India still carry the "coming soon" poster.

The company plans to provide a secure and healthy gameplay environment alongside investments to cultivate local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries, the statement said.

Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game.

The company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players.

Watch the teaser below: