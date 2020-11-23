PUBG Mobile India Launch Update: APK download link appears on website, no word on official launch yet

In latest news on PUBG Mobile India’s launch, the game's APK download link briefly appeared on the official website for some users. According to reports, APK download option was available for a while on Friday but did not work. This raised speculation that the creators were testing the bandwidth before the official launch of PUBG Mobile India.
APK or Android application package is the software package to directly install an app on Android phone.
When will PUBG Mobile India be launched?
PUBG Mobile India is definitely coming back in a new form. Only question remains is when. PUBG Corporation, creator of PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG) and a subsidiary of South Korea's KRAFTON, Inc, has not announced an exact launch date for PUBG Mobile India.
The official wbsite and social media page PUBG Mobile India still carry "coming soon" psoter.
Testing, testing
Game watchers speculated that the appearance of APK download link was a test from the makers. We can be absolutely sure that whenever the game is launched, massive swarm of gamers will appear on its website and app store. The website needs to be ready to handle such a heavy traffic. The appearance of the APK link is said to be a test in that direction.
PUBG India teaser
PUBG on November 14 launched a teaser, announcing that PUBG Mobile India game is "coming soon". While it did not give an exact date of launch, its teaser has created an excitement among the gamers.
PUBG's India relaunch plan
PUBG Corporation has said it plans to create an Indian subsidiary to enhance communications and services with players, a company statement said. With its parent company KRAFTON, Inc, PUBG Corporation plans to make investments worth $100 million (about Rs 750 crore) in India to cultivate the local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries, it added.
Customised for Indian users
The company plans to provide a secure and healthy gameplay environment alongside investments to cultivate local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries, the statement said.
Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game.
The company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players.
