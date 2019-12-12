PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update is here: Are you ready for chicken dinner in a snowy terrain?

PUBG’s monthly update is here and it brings new features, new maps, modes and much more. This update requires an additional 0.67 GB of storage and is available for both iOS and Android smartphones via the official app stores.
This update introduces RageGear, a totally new EvoGround mode, which allows you to compete in a team with vehicles loaded with killer weapons in a death race like setup.
The goal is to destroy the opponent’s vehicle before they destroy yours. RageGear also brings special weapons like RPG, grenade launcher, M249, and Gatling which can be unlocked as you progress in the level.
A new classic mode called Snow Paradise and two Healing modes are also introduced with the update. You have a chance to enter Snow Paradise while you are queuing for Erangel in the classic mode. In Snow Paradise, players can do freestyle snowboarding, ski down the slopes or even ride cable cars atop snow mountains.
PUBG mobile 0.16.0 brings a button to switch FPP from TPP in Classic, Arcade and Training grounds. Few cosmetic changes like a new backpack ornament, rebalanced firearms AWM, Bolt Action Sniper Rifle, SMG, Crossbow, and Sawed-off Shotgun are also a part of the update.
A Play Again feature along with an option to send a friend request after a match has been added as well. Auto buffering feature is added to help users lower the graphic quality for a smooth gaming experience.
With this update, you also get 50 silver coins, 2,888 BP and a 3-day winter dress as a reward if you download the update before December 17. So, if you’re the one who loves having chicken dinners then go download the update now and do not forget to let us know your experience.
