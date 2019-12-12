PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update is here: Are you ready for chicken dinner in a snowy terrain?

A new classic mode called Snow Paradise and two Healing modes are also introduced with the update. You have a chance to enter Snow Paradise while you are queuing for Erangel in the classic mode. In Snow Paradise, players can do freestyle snowboarding, ski down the slopes or even ride cable cars atop snow mountains.

PUBG mobile 0.16.0 brings a button to switch FPP from TPP in Classic, Arcade and Training grounds. Few cosmetic changes like a new backpack ornament, rebalanced firearms AWM, Bolt Action Sniper Rifle, SMG, Crossbow, and Sawed-off Shotgun are also a part of the update.

A Play Again feature along with an option to send a friend request after a match has been added as well. Auto buffering feature is added to help users lower the graphic quality for a smooth gaming experience.

With this update, you also get 50 silver coins, 2,888 BP and a 3-day winter dress as a reward if you download the update before December 17. So, if you’re the one who loves having chicken dinners then go download the update now and do not forget to let us know your experience.